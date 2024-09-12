Harmonious blend

BENGALURU: When one thinks of gears, precision engineering, and space programmes, harmonica melodies may not be the first association. But for Sulaiman Jamal, chairman of Bevel Gears India and a man whose company contributed to India’s Chandrayaan mission, harmonica has always been close to his heart. The industrialist and vintage car collector will be bringing his passion for harmonica to the stage with Harmonica Magic, a tribute to American musician Jerry Murad.

Jamal candidly shares how his journey with the harmonica began in the most unexpected way. As a young boy growing up in Coimbatore, he was captivated by the sound of his Christian neighbour’s harmonica during Christmas. This small instrument, once called a mouth organ, fascinated him. Eventually, his neighbour and friend gifted him his first harmonica, which marked the beginning of Jamal’s lifelong love affair with the instrument.

Over the years, his passion for the harmonica ebbed and flowed with the demands of his professional life, but the instrument never truly left his side. The pivotal moment in this journey came during an overseas business trip. “I accidentally stumbled upon a harmonica convention where about 1,000 harmonica players from around the world were attending,” shares Jamal. “There, I met Jerry Murad, one of America’s greatest harmonica players. When I told him I did not have a harmonica to play, he gifted me one on the condition that I dedicate a concert to it.”