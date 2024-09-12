Jet machine covers up potholes in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Going by figures shared by civic authorities since May this year, and public complaints registered in the ‘Road Pothole Alert System’, there are over 2,900 potholes in Rajarajeshwari Nagar Zone.

Zonal Joint Commissioner Ajay V said almost all potholes have been covered by a jet patcher machine in RR Nagar Zone, comprising 2045.89 km road length. There were 2,904 potholes, however with continuous follow-ups and use of the jet patcher machine, 2,494 potholes have been closed.

He said major roads can be quickly covered by the machine, which can close even craters measuring 150-180 sqft at a time. “All measures have been taken to cover potholes in RR Nagar Zone, except where the road is completely damaged. Potholes are being closed day and night,” he said.

He added that 461 complaints have been registered by the public in the ‘Road Pothole Alert System’, of which 86 potholes have been covered, and work will start on 302 potholes.