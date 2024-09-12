State Appoints Child Welfare and Juvenile Justice board members after five-year delay

BENGALURU: After a delay of five years, the state government finally announced the crucial appointment of members to the Child Welfare Committees (CWC) and Juvenile Justice Boards (JJB) across the state.

In an official order dated September 9, the Department of Women and Child Welfare and the Department for the Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens announced the names of members of CWCs and JJBs in all 31 districts.

The members are appointed for a period of three years with certain responsibilities regarding child rights and their protection. While activists and NGOs have welcomed the move that was long overdue, some have raised questions on the criteria under which the new members have been selected.

Nagasimha Rao, Director, Child Rights Trust (CRT), said, “As these chosen individuals prepare to take on their critical roles, they must prioritise learning about child rights and child protection issues with utmost urgency.” He added that the focus now should be to ensure the welfare and safety of vulnerable children.

The circular mentions guidelines that members need to follow, such as keeping children’s information confidential, visiting orphanages, prioritising rehabilitation, and communicating in a child-friendly manner. “Children should not be discriminated against based on caste, religion, gender, or colour and should not be identified based on their disability,” read the circular.