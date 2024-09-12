Suspected water contamination kills 60-year-old

MYSURU: A 60-year-old man died while over 10 villagers were hospitalised after allegedly consuming contaminated water in Bettahalli village in Saligrama taluk of Mysuru district.

The deceased has been identified as Govindegowda. He developed severe symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea shortly after consuming the water. He was rushed to the government hospital in Hassan, where he breathed his last. Officials of the health and family welfare department swung into action after the tragic incident.

A medical team led by District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Kumaraswamy visited the village to assess the situation on Wednesday. Dr Kumaraswamy informed The New Indian Express that the exact cause behind the incident is yet to be ascertained and said water samples have been collected for analysis. “We are waiting for the test results to confirm the exact cause. As of now, we cannot say whether the water was the source of contamination,” he stated. The contaminated water is believed to have been supplied to the village through a tanker.