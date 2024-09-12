BENGALURU: The word ‘bindi’ originates from the Sanskrit word ‘bindu’, which means ‘drop’ or ‘particle’. Symbolising the cosmos and, most importantly, divine femininity, bindis continue to grace Indian women till date, although their forms have changed over time.

While most of us opt for a humble black dot with our Indo-westerns or the coloured, one-time-wear bindis, we can’t help but marvel at the gold bindis our moms and grandmoms wore during special occasions.

Drawing inspiration from this rich tradition, Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Meghna Khanna founded The Bindi Project. It focuses on creating and promoting bindis for women who are often excluded from mainstream fashion. Crafted to be used several times, these bindis are designed to resonate with both traditional and modern sensibilities, ensuring that every woman can find a bindi that reflects her personal style.

With the OG bindi connoisseur Usha Uthup wearing her bindis, Khanna has come a long way with the project. We speak to her to understand her inspirations and the creative processes that have guided her in this journey. Excerpts:

Tell us a bit about yourself

As an Air Force child, I grew up across the country. I loved the aspect of travelling to the lesser-explored parts of our country. Corporate life was certainly not my calling. Hence, I quit my job, moved to Bengaluru without a plan and followed my passion of bringing Indian crafts to an urban audience. I was merely 23 years old when I started my store Levitate running it successfully for the next 18 years till Covid struck and we had to shut shop.