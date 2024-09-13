Cybersecurity experts warn of increasingly professional and organised hackers

BENGALURU: Hackers are becoming more professional and organised hackers are becoming increasingly professional and organised, said K Venkatesh Murthy, senior director of the Data Security Council of India (DSCI).

Speaking at the inauguration of the cyber awareness programme organised by All India Radio, Bengaluru, in collaboration with the Media Alumni Association of Mangalagangotri (MAAM) and Sharada Vikas Trust, at Rockwood Green Public School campus in Basavanapura on Thursday, he noted that hacking doesn’t always have to be interpreted negatively.

However, with the rise in unauthorised access and misuse of digital data, hacking has taken on a predominantly negative connotation.

“Hackers need patience, and on the dark web, courses on patience and meditation are also available. Controlling certain digital financial systems, such as cryptocurrency, is difficult. Some ransom gangs steal our information and then file police complaints themselves. To avoid falling victim to such tactics, we must safeguard our digital privacy and avoid unknown online entities,” Murthy advised.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, who inaugurated the event, mentioned that educated individuals, particularly those aged between 18 and 30, are often more vulnerable to cybercrime, falling prey to various online influences.

He pointed out that people don’t exercise the same caution while transacting online as they do in physical markets. He urged people not to trust anyone online and to report incidents immediately by calling the helpline 1930.