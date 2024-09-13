'Give TG Halli reservoir water to industries': Karnataka Forest Minister

BENGALURU: Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Thursday said water from the Tippagondanahalli reservoir can be used to serve demand from construction and industrial sectors.

He said a letter has also been written to CM Siddaramaiah, to call for a meeting with ministers of Water Resources and Minor Irrigation on the matter.

Khandre on Wednesday had said the issue of treating the water will be discussed at the meeting, considering the presence of pollutants. In the letter, the forest minister said setting up of treatment plants under the PPP model near the reservoir, and at various lakes, will help in utilising water and generating revenue for the state government.

He suggested that the water can then be also utilised by industries and construction firms, after treatment in the Peenya Industrial Area and other locations. He added that this will also help address the drinking water problems Bengaluru City faces.

Experts, however, criticised the move and said supply of treated water to industries will not address the drinking water needs of Bengaluru. Primary treated water should be utilised for industry and construction, and not water from reservoirs. The government should utilise the TG Halli reservoir water for its core purpose.