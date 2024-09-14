BBMP contractor accuses MLA Munirathna of demanding bribe

BENGALURU: A BBMP contractor, Cheluvaraju, has accused Rajarajeshwari Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna of abusing him and demanding money from him. Cheluvaraju filed a complaint with Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Friday.

An audio, purported to be that of the MLA demanding money, has gone viral. It is alleged that the MLA stopped Cheluvaraju’s contract as he didn’t pay the amount the MLA had demanded.

To continue his contract, Cheluvaraju said he had to pay a previously decided amount to the MLA’s aide, Santhosh. The undated audio is said to have been recorded by the contractor when he had gone to meet the MLA. The victim himself submitted the audio clip to the city police chief.

Cheluvaraju told reporters in the commissioner’s office that Santhosh had urged him to heed the MLA’s demands or face Renukaswamy’s fate; he was referring to the murder victim in actor Darshan’s case, who was killed in a shed in Rajarajeshwari Nagar.