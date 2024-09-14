Bengaluru woman arrested for strangling mother after confrontation about affair

BENGALURU: In a tragic incident, a 46-year-old woman was murdered when she confronted her married daughter about her illicit relationship with a tenant.

The accused Pavithra (29) and her paramour, Lavanesh had initially tried to disguise the murder as an accident but the postmortem reports later confirmed that the deceased, Jayalakshmi who was residing at Hongasandra had been strangled.

The Bommanhalli police arrested the accused, who runs a provision store in her mother’s building and Lavanesh who was a tenant in the same building.

Pavithra was married to Suresh for 11 years and had a 10-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son. However, lately she had been in an illicit relationship with Lavanesh, which her mother did not approve of.

Police sources said that on Wednesday at 3 pm, Pavithra reported to the police that her mother had fallen and died.

They recorded statements from the accused and initially classified it as an unnatural death. However, the case took a dramatic turn on Friday when the postmortem report confirmed that Jayalakshmi had been smothered and strangled.

Following the reports, the police grew suspicious of Pavithra. Upon interrogation, she confessed to murdering her mother by strangulating her with a towel, when she confronted her about the illicit relationship. Both Pavithra and Lavanesh have been arrested and are in police custody.