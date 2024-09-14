Karnataka to use AI to enhance safety of women in healthcare

BENGALURU: Karnataka is set to enhance safety measures for women healthcare personnel through a new security system incorporating AI technology to provide comprehensive protection across medical campuses.

The move followed a high-level meeting chaired by Dr Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, on Friday. The meeting focused on strengthening security protocols across medical colleges, hospitals, and hostels.

Emphasising the integration of feedback from women healthcare professionals and other stakeholders into security measures, Dr Patil proposed the formation of security audit committees in medical institutions, which will hold monthly meetings to review safety protocols and ensure thorough background checks for security personnel.

He also suggested the availability of 24/7 canteen facilities to prevent women staff from leaving the premises during late hours.

Dr Patil underscored the importance of adhering to existing guidelines from the Central Government and the Supreme Court. The proposed safety measures include colour-coded ID badges, personal security alarms, SOS remotes, hooters, safe transportation options, counselling services, and training in self-defence and crisis response.

Plans were also discussed to establish a central control room staffed by ex-army personnel to monitor CCTV surveillance and personal security alarm systems round the clock.

The control room will operate a 24/7 helpline and oversee the installation of additional CCTV cameras, improved street lighting, and separate duty rooms and restrooms for male and female staff.

Dr Patil also announced the formation of a panel at the State Secretariat to oversee the implementation of these measures. He also warned that directors of medical institutions would be held accountable for any security lapses and directed the medical education department to initiate new tenders for drug procurement.