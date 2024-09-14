Store owner throws burning cylinder out, burns six vehicles in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Five two-wheelers and an autorickshaw were gutted on Ejipura Main Road after a kebab store owner threw a burning LPG cylinder out of his shop, triggering the blaze in Vivek Nagar police station limits on Thursday night.

Around 9.30 pm at the kebab food store on Ejipura Main Road, the owner was trying to replace an empty gas cylinder with a refilled one when the fire started. He had forgotten to switch off the stove and when he disconnected the regulator, the cylinder caught fire.

Trying to save himself and his shop, he threw the flaming cylinder onto the road. The autorickshaw caught fire first and soon the blaze spread to five two-wheelers parked nearby. Passersby alerted the fire and emergency services and a fire tender attached to Mayo Hall station rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. Staff from nearby stores and passersby too tried to put out the fire.

The Vivek Nagar police registered a case against the shop owner under Section 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the BNS.