Bangalore Blue grapes turn juicy for farmers

BENGALURU: The demand and availability of grapes is now all year round. Improved pruning patterns and change in weather patterns have helped in achieving this. Of all the grape varieties, Bangalore Blue is the most sought after.

The Geographical Identification-(GI) tagged variety has seen a rising demand from Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, forcing the state government to regulate its trade. Not just the searing demand, but soaring temperatures too are worrying agri-scientists and farmers.

Well-known expert on fruits and retired horticulture department officer SV Hittalmani said the grape variety is named after the state capital because of the city’s climatic conditions. The dark blue grape needs a cool climate and ideal temperature hovering around 36-37 degrees Celsius for it to get that deep colour.

But the recent spike temperature in April and May affected the crop, making the grapes either pinkish or reddish. To keep its original colour, farmers are now consulting experts and scientists.

Additional Director, Horticulture (Fruits), KB Dundi, said, “95% of the crop is used for juice making. The demand is from Bengaluru, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It has grown substantially, especially in the last two years. Some of the produce is also sent to distilleries. At the moment, the market is unorganised. But farmers’ produce organisations are being strengthened to avoid middlemen.”

Managing Director, Karnataka Wine Board, Somu T, said there is a 5 per cent year-on-year increase in the production and sale of Bangalore Blue. There is demand from distilleries in Maharashtra too.

Hittalmani said Bangalore Blue is grown in abundance in Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Devanahalli, Chikkaballapur, Kolar, Sidlaghatta and surrounding areas. “This variety is hardly eaten. Farmers prune the crop 2-3 times a year and hence it is now available all year round. Due to its texture and poxy odour, it is ideal for making juice. The demand is so much that farmers are switching from mango to grapes,” he said.