BBMP launches helpline number to curb dog bites

BENGALURU: After over 16,000 stray dog bites were reported since January in the city, the Animal Husbandry Department of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched a helpline number to help citizens report dog bite incidents.

Officials said the BBMP, in collaboration with WVS and CARE Institute, has launched the helpline number, 6364893322, for people to register complaints of dog bites and suspected cases of rabies. The public can also call the corporation helpline number 1533 for their complaints.

Suralkar Vikas Kishore, Special Commissioner Health, Sanitation and Animal Husbandry, said, “The animal husbandry department is taking steps to control the population of stray dogs and rabies in a scientific and effective manner. For the control of stray dogs in all zones under the corporation, the sterilisation surgery programme is being carried out, as per the directives of the Supreme Court, and as per the guidelines of Pet Dogs Rules - 2023 of the Indian Animal Welfare Board.”

Vaccine will be administered to protect stray dogs from rabies. The programme is progressing in all sectors to create awareness among the public about neutering of stray dogs, rabies vaccination campaign and measures to be taken in the case of culling of dogs, the official said.