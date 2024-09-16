Beyond borders & brutality

September 11th, 2001, will forever be etched in the memories of all those who lived through the horror of terrorism that unfolded and caught the world completely unguarded on that bleak day. Decades may have erased the terrors that shook our core, but the world still lives under the dark shadow of terrorism that often raises its ugly head with acts of mindless violence.
With countries at war, boundaries being redrawn and borders persistently contested, how does art that cannot be confined to marked territories be free from the consequences of terrorism?
The ramifications of these conflicts that divide nations create enormous logistical nightmares for both artists and art galleries. We take a closer look at how the world of art has been impacted by brutality.
INDIA - PAKISTAN
The 1947 Partition may have clearly defined lines on maps and the millions of lives that were altered may have firmly settled down with new roots after discarding severely damaged uprooted ones, but the tensions between the two countries have only escalated with the passing of time. The contemporary art exchange between the fenced borders has been trying its best to work around the simmering conflicts.
Since its first edition in 2008, the India Art Fair, the country’s largest commercial art event, has always tried to ensure the participation of Pakistani artists by including their artworks in the booths of Indian galleries. However, it is sometimes hard for cultural activities to cross the hurdles that political disputes throw as challenges.
In recent times, visa complications have caused major hindrances for the organisers to carry forth their vision of inclusivity. Collaborative shows were very much a part of the fair until 2015, when an exhibition showcasing the works of Pakistani artist Rashid Rana and Indian artist Shilpa Gupta, ‘My East is Your West’, was presented. The situation has most certainly worsened in the past years and the presence of Pakistani artists has dwindled ever since.
It has been the same case with the Kochi Muziris Biennale, India’s prestigious exhibition of contemporary art. Although Pakistani artists have been featured in the initial editions, it has become increasingly more difficult to do so. Kochi, the venue of the Biennale, being a naval base, comes with its own set of strict guidelines. Artists and visitors from Pakistan are expected to go to the local police station everyday for checks. The trouble sometimes just does not seem to be worth it.
RUSSIA - UKRAINE
Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has stopped making it to the headlines perhaps, in a world so desensitised to all the heedless destruction and loss of innocent lives. However, the art community still proclaims the need for peace through powerful artworks. Russia’s assault was not just territorial.
It was also an attempt to erase Ukrainian cultural identity. Widespread looting of national cultural treasures have been constantly reported. Historic sites like monuments as well as the museums that housed Ukraine’s prized art and cultural artefacts have been targeted and destroyed.
A museum dedicated to Ukraine’s folk artist, Maria Prymachenko in Kyiv has been ruined in the savagery of bombing. The Unesco-listed Transfiguration Cathedral in the historic city of Odessa in southern Ukraine has been destroyed.
The state-owned Kharkiv Museum, one of the most important cultural centres of Ukraine, houses the biggest collection of Ukrainian art. In 2022, due to Russian shelling, the building suffered extensive damages.
The devastation is not just limited to only the tangible, but also has as its victims, artists and writers too. Although there are no official records, the lists compiled hint at atleast 65 cultural figures who have died due to Russian aggression.
THE WAY OUT
Charged tensions between nations, combined with acts of terror, have led to exhibitions with participating artists belonging to countries in conflict or shows on volatile subjects being shifted to neutral territories. In 2019, a group show of artists from India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, that spoke about borders, including Kashmir, had to be staged in the UK.
Third countries like UAE and Singapore have facilitated commercial art trade. Dubai has emerged as the route to send artworks from Pakistan to Indian collectors. Dubai’s art fair, called Art Dubai, has successfully hosted many Indian galleries that also display the works of Pakistani artists.
Most of the warring nations in the world have cultures that are intertwined. They have shared histories. It is impossible then, to build walls around their art. There may be mountains to cross to expedite proceedings to hold such cross-border shows but art will surely traverse every disputed border and every single act of hatred and barbarity.
ISRAEL - PALESTINE
When the opening of an exhibition on Islamic Art was cancelled by a reputed US Museum on flimsy grounds, it was a harbinger of things to come. The decision was clearly linked to the conflict between Israel and Palestine.
Soon after, a museum event in Ohio by a Palestinian artist was called off and the editor of a reputed international art magazine was fired after the publication of an open letter signed by artists demanding a ceasefire- the reason offered being that it failed to meet editorial standards.
Artists in both Israel and Palestine have been finding it heartbreaking to process the crisis and their artworks have been stating their anguish. It has been a very dangerous time for them and censorship dictates their expression unfailingly. And yet, despite all the cancelled shows and the fear, they carry on in the hope that the language of art will someday talk peace.