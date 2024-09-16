Beyond borders & brutality

September 11th, 2001, will forever be etched in the memories of all those who lived through the horror of terrorism that unfolded and caught the world completely unguarded on that bleak day. Decades may have erased the terrors that shook our core, but the world still lives under the dark shadow of terrorism that often raises its ugly head with acts of mindless violence.

With countries at war, boundaries being redrawn and borders persistently contested, how does art that cannot be confined to marked territories be free from the consequences of terrorism?

The ramifications of these conflicts that divide nations create enormous logistical nightmares for both artists and art galleries. We take a closer look at how the world of art has been impacted by brutality.

INDIA - PAKISTAN

The 1947 Partition may have clearly defined lines on maps and the millions of lives that were altered may have firmly settled down with new roots after discarding severely damaged uprooted ones, but the tensions between the two countries have only escalated with the passing of time. The contemporary art exchange between the fenced borders has been trying its best to work around the simmering conflicts.

Since its first edition in 2008, the India Art Fair, the country’s largest commercial art event, has always tried to ensure the participation of Pakistani artists by including their artworks in the booths of Indian galleries. However, it is sometimes hard for cultural activities to cross the hurdles that political disputes throw as challenges.