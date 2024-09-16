CCB, Bengaluru cops raid Central Jail, seize phones, weapons

BENGALURU: It has only been a few days after the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services came under fire, as actor Darshan’s photos and videos surfaced, suggesting that he was allegedly given special treatment inside the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara, where he was under-trial for a murder case.

And yet, it appears that the department has not learnt any lesson from this episode, as the Central Crime Branch and the City Police seized mobile phones and weapons from inside the prison, during a raid on Saturday evening.

Around 30 police personnel raided the prison for over two hours, and found as many as 15 mobile phones, three chargers, five knives, seven electric stoves, a pendrive, and earphones.

Sources said that a mobile phone was also found in the barrack of rowdy-sheeter Wilson Garden Naga. All the phones that were seized are being analysed.

It may be recalled that a video and photograph of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa having tea and cigarette with Wilson Garden Naga and other prisoners had gone viral on August 25. Following which, nine prison officers including the chief superintendent of the prison, were suspended and three FIRs were registered. Actor Darshan was shifted to Ballari Jail, and other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case were also moved to different prisons across the state.