Ink behind icons

BENGALURU: How often have you watched a film and then looked up the writer? Likely not too often. Screenwriters, who work tirelessly behind the scenes to shape the worlds, characters, and stories we enjoy, continue to face numerous challenges.

The Kannada industry is no different. Writers often turn to directing out of necessity, limited budgets, and scarcity of writers’ rooms. Yet, as the industry evolves, those who wield the pen hold onto hope for better times ahead.

‘industry seems indifferent to writing by women’

When filmmakers began obsessing over controlling every aspect of what constitutes a film, and, more importantly, wanting to take credit for everything, that’s when the quality of Kannada cinema started to decline. The current problems the industry is lamenting can be traced back to this. The situation for women writers in the industry is particularly dire.

Over the course of its 90-year history, there have likely been fewer than half a dozen women writers. Even though Kannada literature and theatre are brimming with female writers, cinema has always been male-dominated. Even if a talented woman writer somehow manages to get work, it’s highly unlikely she’ll receive the recognition she deserves. The industry seems indifferent to the writing women might produce or seem to avoid it entirely.

— Sumana Kittur, screenwriter-director-lyricist

‘Writers who only want to write are rare’

I learned screenwriting out of necessity. The stories I want to tell and the writers we aim to develop are hard to come by. We’ve brought in writers because good writing requires more than technique; life experience is essential for certain subjects. Writers’ rooms could benefit directors, but it’s rare to find writers here who want to focus solely on writing. However, this differs from what I hear about places like Hollywood where writers want to stick only to writing.

– Vikas Badiger, filmmaker-producer