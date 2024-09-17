Bangalore International Airport to introduce Kannada announcements, enhance cultural welcome

BENGALURU: Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi on Monday asked Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), which operates the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), to ensure that the first announcement on any flight that lands and takes off from Bengaluru must be in Kannada. He plans to write to the Ministry of Civil Aviation in this connection.

Joshi met Hari Marar, MD & CEO of BIAL, at the airport to discuss initiatives that need to be taken to promote Kannada. He told TNIE, “I asked them to begin this initiative on announcements by Kananada Rajotsava Day (Nov 1) as it takes some time to integrate it into the system. The first announcement on board needs to be in Kannada and other languages can follow later. British Airways and Singapore Airlines have already begun implementing it.”

He said airport authorities told him that consent needs to be taken from MoCA. “I will write to the Civil Aviation Ministry immediately,” he added.

The Parishat is holding its 87th Akhila Bharatha Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Mandya from December 20 to 22. “I have asked the airport authorities to put up big welcome display boards in Kannada and create an atmosphere that reflects Karnataka culture and identity,” he said. The authorities responded positively, he added.

A BIAL spokesperson said the airport will collaborate with the Parishat to support the event by providing reception desks and photo booths to welcome the delegates. “In addition, the airport will use digital media to display information about the event and through on ground activities engage with passengers to promote Kannada,” he said.

Marar said, “BIAL is committed to nurture and promote the language, art and culture of Karnataka.”