Bengaluru horror: Youth forced to strip, run naked video goes viral

BENGALURU: In a horrific incident, a rowdy sheeter forced a youth to strip in the middle of the road and run naked. The incident, which allegedly occured about a month ago, came to light only on Monday after the video of the incident went viral.

The accused has been identified as Pavan (28), a rowdy sheeter from Rajagolpanagar police station who has multiple cases against him at various police stations. Police said that due to internal differences between Pavan and his associates, one of his aides released the video of the incident on social media. The video, which is suspected to be a month and half old shows Pavan forcing a youth to strip in the middle of the road and run naked. The victim has not approached the police to file a complaint. The police, however, are investigating into the matter and are on the lookout for both Pavan and the victim.

Meanwhile, on Sunday night, the same rowdy sheeter assaulted a man, identified as Vishwas, in Srinivasapura in the Kamakshipalya police station limits.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) S Girish said that Pavan assaulted Vishwas as the former thought that the latter and his friend were sharing information with the police about his activities. Pavan attacked Vishwas with a weapon, causing minor injuries. On Monday, Vishwas filed a complaint with the Kamakshipalya police regarding the assault. Further investigations are on.