Bengaluru mall's ₹1,000 restroom Policy sparks outrage over class divide and accessibility

BENGALURU: A Bengaluru mall is facing backlash after implementing a controversial policy that restricts access to its ground-floor "VIP" restroom to customers with a shopping bill of at least ₹1,000. The issue came to light through a viral Reddit post, which described a shopper's frustrating experience of being denied entry to the high-status restroom and redirected to poorly maintained facilities on other floors.

The post by Reddit user DeskKey9633 details their disappointment after travelling from Church Street to shop at the mall, only to be refused access to the VIP restroom due to not meeting the spending requirement. The alternative restrooms, according to the user, were in subpar condition with malfunctioning flushes.

The policy has ignited a debate about accessibility and social inequality, with critics questioning the fairness and legality of such a practice. Online reactions have been swift, with many users expressing disbelief and frustration over the policy, suggesting it represents a troubling trend towards exclusivity in public spaces.