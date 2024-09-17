Bengaluru woman criticises BigBasket for onam flowers, sparking online debate

BENGALURU: A recent gesture by BigBasket has led to an online discussion after a Bengaluru woman expressed frustration over receiving free marigold flowers with her grocery order during Onam, a major festival in Kerala.

Sushma Iyengar took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice her displeasure, questioning why the online grocery platform assumed she should celebrate Onam, a festival that, in her view, might not be relevant to everyone in Karnataka. “BigBasket seems to think everyone should celebrate Onam,” Iyengar wrote. “It feels like they’re imposing this festival on us. Will they do the same for other festivals like Varamahalakshmi, Dasara, or Deepavali? This feels more like forced participation.”

Onam, celebrated primarily in Kerala, has gained recognition across India, but Iyengar’s reaction highlighted concerns about the appropriateness of such promotions for people outside the festival’s cultural context.

Iyengar’s post quickly sparked a range of responses on social media. Some users were supportive, suggesting that the gesture was well-intentioned and that people could simply pass the flowers to those who celebrate Onam. “Getting free flowers isn’t something to complain about. If you don’t want them, just give them to someone who celebrates Onam,” one user said.