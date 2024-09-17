Australian footballer and BFC striker Ryan Williams agrees with Chhetri. “Football fans can vary but BFC fans are not that kind; they stick with us. In one of the matches against Mumbai, we were losing by 4-0 and people were still cheering and singing our praises, trying to keep our spirits high. We have a family environment of sorts. It feels like all of us are together in this,” says Williams, who is looking forward to winning more games this season.

Despite a strong lineup, the team’s last ISL win was in 2019. However, there has been an instance after that when the team has been in the finals but has not been able to bag the trophy. The national team’s captain and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is hoping to break the jinx this time. “It’s been a while since we won the ISL. We came close two years ago when we went to the finals. We are very hungry for that moment and we want to show that conviction to leave all the teams behind to get that trophy,” says Sandhu.

BFC’s head coach Gerard Zaragoza Mulet joined the team last season. Sandhu confirms that there won’t be much change in style. “Our coach Gerard joined us in the middle of last season, so obviously there was a change in style but not too much; we worked on how we want to play this season. We tried and tested ourselves in the pre-season tournament during the Durand Cup against teams like Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters. So the training has been good,” he says.

Sandhu is particularly looking forward to playing against Mohun Bagan Supergiant this ISL. “One of the teams that has the potential is Mohun Bagan. I see them as a very strong competitor. I want to play against them and win! In the last few matches against them, we have not done that well. There have been moments when we were doing well against them but in the last minute, they have managed to take the game away. We’re hoping to break that jinx this time,” says an optimistic Sandhu.