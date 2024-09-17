Corporates give push to boost EV use

BENGALURU: The Climate Pledge on Monday announced a new joint action project JOULE (Joint Operation Unifying Last-mile Electrification) with its signatories and industry partners that seeks to build a new network of shared electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Bengaluru.

Co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, ‘The Climate Pledge’ is a commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

Pledge signatories and partners said they will collectively invest over $2.65 million into the project by 2030. Amazon, Mahindra Logistics, Uber, HCLTech and Magenta Mobility will work together to optimise the usage of the EV charging stations, combining the charging needs of their EV fleets to ensure the infrastructure is well utilised.

As part of this project, the first EV charging station located in Doddakallasandra has become fully operational from Monday, and the project aims to build five more charging stations in Bengaluru by the end of this year, with plans to further expand to meet the growing demand for local EV infrastructure.

While the project is estimated to support about 5,500 EVs in Bengaluru by 2030 (based on expected demand), it can service about 9,500 EVs at full capacity.

“The joint action will support Bengaluru’s goal of having 100% EVs for three-wheelers, cab services, and corporate fleets by 2030,” said Sally Fouts, Global Leader, The Climate Pledge.