Engineer’s Day at CMR institute

BENGALURU: CMR University School of Engineering and Technology on Monday celebrated Engineer’s Day-2024 with the inauguration and orientation for its undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2024-25.

The ceremony was presided over by Dr Sabitha Ramamurthy, Chancellor of CMR University, who emphasised the crucial role engineers play in building the nation, and urged students to lead innovation and solve real-world challenges.

CR Parthasarathy, founder of Sarathy Geotech and Engineering Services Pvt Ltd, and Vadeesh Budramane, CEO of AlgoShack Technologies, spoke about the increasing significance of geotechnical engineering in infrastructure development.