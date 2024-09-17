Framed in Narcotics Drugs and Substances case, man seeks justice

BENGALURU: In a bizarre case, a 44-year-old private firm employee found himself in a trap, facing false accusations under the Narcotics Drugs and Substances (NDPS) Act by the Devarajeevanahalli (DJ) Halli police. What began as a legal battle, escalated into a full-blown assault on Murali R’s dignity and mental well-being.

Murali, a resident of Chikkabanaswadi, told TNIE that the ordeal started on December 8, 2022, when two police officers in mufti detained him at his office in Indiranagar. They searched his scooter for drugs, and later planted a drug packet on the scooter’s floor when they reached the DJ Halli police station. When he questioned them about it, they treated him with indifference and confined him for hours in a dark room.

The officers recorded his residential address and took him to a private hospital for medical examination, and instructed him to return the next day. However, when he went back, the inspector was absent, and he received no further communication. He questioned how DJ Halli police could detain him when his jurisdiction fell under Banaswadi police station, and he had no prior involvement in drug-related activities.

The episode marked the beginning of Murali’s struggles. He endured severe humiliation and mental distress, exacerbated by a personal crisis a domestic violence case filed by his wife against him and his family at Banaswadi Police Station, after a separation of almost 13 years. His elderly parents suffered greatly, both emotionally and financially, due to the situation.

Murali continued with his life, but more troubles surfaced on October 12, 2023, when three police officers arrived at his house, accusing him of absconding in connection with an NDPS case filed against him in May 2023 a case of which he had no prior knowledge.