Hot couture

Can you share the story behind your signature style?

It is rooted in our passion for art and travel. We draw inspiration from various artists and art movements, translating into artistic prints that become iconic for our connoisseurs. In our line, the bold graphic qualities of our embroideries reflect this vision. Travel is a central theme in our designs, aiming to evoke the dream of an ideal getaway and immerse our clients in the art of holidays.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced when establishing your brand, and how did you overcome them?

When we launched, our biggest challenge, and opportunity, was the absence of an existing market. Creating that market from scratch was both overwhelming and exhilarating. We had to establish a complete supply chain, from sourcing fabrics to finding skilled tailors capable of handling the technical demands of swimwear. Additionally, educating customers on how to shop for swimsuits and adapting designs for all body types was crucial. Especially back in the 2010s, bold swimwear structures were not widely embraced.

Your brand has become synonymous with luxury and glamour. What has been your proudest moment in your career so far?

One of the most significant moments for our brand was dressing Beyoncé for her performance in India. It was incredibly rewarding to see her choose our creation. Seeing it shine on such a global stage was an unforgettable highlight.

For this festive season, what’s trending?

This festive season, the focus is on easy-to-wear fabrics and tailored sarees that combine comfort with style. Expect beautiful colours, unique prints, bold graphic embroideries and ensembles that are not only simple to wear but also designed to ensure a quality experience.

What’s next?

You’ll see significant advancements in the home space, which has been one of the fastest-growing categories in recent years.