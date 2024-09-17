Leaving an indelible mark

BENGALURU: In the art world, some names become synonymous with movements or distinct styles. Sculptor and printmaker Krishna Reddy is not one of them. His work defies easy categorisation, and his place in art history resists neat definition. Yet, for those who encounter his prints or sculptures, Reddy’s work feels like an open door: an invitation to wonder, to question, to continue exploring.

At the Museum of Art and Photography (MAP), Kasturba Road, the exhibition Rhyme Unbroken seeks to open that door wider, offering a glimpse into Reddy’s multidisciplinary world. Running until January 5, 2025, the exhibition marks the centenary of Reddy’s birth, offering a contemplative insight into a man who was always learning, always searching for the next question.

Curated by Arnika Ahldag and Kuzhali Jaganathan, the show brings together 42 works, each presenting a different perspective on Reddy’s life and art. However, as the curators emphasise, this is not a conventional retrospective. “Reddy himself often spoke about how being an artist means being a lifelong learner, maintaining a childlike curiosity,” says Ahldag. “The exhibition is interspersed with quotes by Krishna Reddy, relating his often very philosophical thought to his work.”

Born in Nandanoor, Andhra Pradesh, in 1925, Reddy was part of a generation of Indian artists who broke away from tradition, searching for new forms of expression. He trained at Santiniketan, the institution founded by Rabindranath Tagore to foster a closer connection between education, nature and the human spirit. Under the guidance of modernist pioneers such as Nandalal Bose and Ramkinkar Baij, Reddy learned early that art was more than technique – it was about seeing the world differently.