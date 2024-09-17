LPG explosion: four injured, 12 houses damaged

BENGALURU: Four people, including a woman and a child, were injured and 12 houses were damaged in an LPG gas cylinder explosion at a residence in 2nd Cross, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, in old Baiyappanahalli Road on Monday morning. The victims have been identified as Annadurai (40), in whose house the gas blast occurred, his neighbour Bindersh (40), his wife Rekha (30), and their 10-year-old daughter. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The blast occurred at 6.50 am, at Annadurai’s house, causing injuries to him and his neighboring family. The explosion severely damaged four neighbouring houses and caused partial damage to eight other houses. Items inside the affected house and a parked vehicle were also damaged.

Preliminary investigations stated that the explosion was caused by a gas leak. Following the incident, local residents alerted the fire and emergency services The Banswadi fire tender extinguished the fire.

The Baiyappanahalli police have recorded the statement of Annadurai, and further investigations are on.