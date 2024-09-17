Pothole-filling deadline ends, but ‘craters still exist’

BENGALURU: As the 15-day deadline imposed by Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to fill all potholes in the city ended on Monday midnight, the BBMP was seen going full steam with the task.

While citizens accepted that the BBMP was seen filling potholes in their areas and roads that they commute on, they complained that the civic body has a long way to go in making the city pothole-free.

As stated by Shivakumar earlier, let him go around the city and inspect if the BBMP has filled the potholes and take severe action against officials who have failed to do it, citizens demanded, adding that only if some officials are punished, rest of them will fall in line and do their duty diligently.

In response to Shivakumar posting pictures of his recent visit to the United States, especially to the SkyDeck in New York, many netizens asked him to provide motorable roads for Bengalureans first before thinking of constructing a skydeck for the city.

On Monday, intense pothole-filling work was taken up in Bommanahalli. Zonal Commissioner Ramya, who monitored the work, said it is going on day and night and priority is given to high-density corridors.

Shivakumar shared videos of pothole filling in the city and said the time has come to bid goodbye to potholes in Bengaluru. “On my directions, BBMP officials have taken up the work to fill all potholes in the city,” he said.

While there is no official number on the potholes filled till date, BBMP officials said the DCM is expected to meet them on Tuesday where they will give the numbers.