The Dreamy Dwellings

BENGALURU: Last week, a group of youngsters sat in a tony restaurant in upmarket Bengaluru, ordered some designer dishes and set about clicking them on high-end mobiles. With some preens and some pouts. The plates of victuals were barely delectable and didn’t contribute much by way of a wholesome, fulfilling meal, but by the end of the evening, the youngsters had enough digital fodder for their videos and reels for the next few days.

They didn’t mind that the dishes had burnt substantial holes in their pockets, their saving grace was their Insta-worthiness; they would announce on social media that the group had been there (a Bollywood diva’s venture), done that. That’s life in a metro these days.

Food, clothes, travel, births, weddings, even death... everyday events to milestones hinge on what can be shot and uploaded, and how insta-genic your life can look – with or without filters. It would seem that the young lead dual lives today – one in humdrum reality, and another in unrealistic dreamlike frames infused with an abundance of beauty and joy. One masks the other. That’s life on an app, it’s not easy but it’s addictive.

And it’s an addiction which is claiming lives, going by a spate of suicides over the past many months – teenagers denied mobiles, or deprived of them, or reprimanded for addiction to the gadget, have preferred to die. Just like that. Not a thought for the parents who couldn’t afford to buy expensive phones, or who were only trying to discipline them, or even for the myriad possibilities that life held for them.