Bangalore Development Authority repeats corner site e-auction, hopes to earn Rs 100 crore

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is repeating the live e-auction process for 76 corner sites which went under the hammer a fortnight ago, as the website crashed just as bidding was nearing conclusion. The head office at Palace Guttahalli was bombarded with complaints, prompting it to go for a re-auction. The Authority hopes to realise over Rs 100 crore from it.

The live bid is being carried out for a two-day period from 9am Tuesday until 5pm Wednesday on the e-governance portal. Corner sites in prime areas like Banashankari VI Stage, RMV II Stage, HRBR Layout and HSR Layout were among those put up for auction.

A senior BDA official said, “During the first phase of our auction held on September 9 and 10, which covered these 76 sites, the site developed a technical glitch towards the end. While bidding was to conclude by 5pm, the site crashed by 4.30pm. The minutes leading to the closure are extremely crucial as the bids keep going higher.”

It upset many bidders taking part in the live auction, and they have sent over 50 e-mail complaints to the BDA. “We decided to go for a re-bid but couldn’t do it immediately as permission is needed. BDA was given the go-ahead to repeat it on September 17 and 18,” he said.

Crackdown on touts

BDA Commissioner N Jayaram was reportedly put off when he entered the head office on Tuesday evening and spotted a number of people hanging around. Suspecting the presence of brokers, he asked the BDA Task Force to ensure that only people with grievances remained inside, said BDA Task Force SP K Nanjundegowda. “Sixteen people were called by police to the Task Force office for inquiry. Their mobiles were also taken away.”

A few claimed they had come to the office in connection with files while a few of them turned out to be touts too. “Since the office has shut and we are unable to check the genuineness behind their claims, we have taken away their mobiles. We will be handing them over tomorrow,” he added.

An individual said, “I am a businessman and had come to crosscheck about my site. Now, they are questioning me and have taken away my phone too.”