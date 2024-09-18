BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath tells officials to maintain flyovers, underbridges

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Tuesday instructed officials to maintain flyovers and underbridges under the jurisdiction of BBMP.

Addressing a meeting held via video conferencing regarding various issues under BBMP, he said that all the overbridges and underbridges owned by the corporation in the city should be inspected and maintained properly.

As the lifts are not working at a few skywalks and bad smell is emanating near skywalks following miscreants urinating, he said lifts on skywalks in the city should be maintained properly.

Girinath also asked the officials to maintain the cleanliness near all skywalks. He said that it should be ensured that there is no problem for the movement of pedestrians.

Tax defaulters told to clear arrears

As the deadline for tax defaulters to pay taxes with interest, has been extended for a second time and will be in effect till November, Girinath reminded people to pay taxes and asked officials to collect them. “Property tax should be collected from delinquents who have more property arrears under the jurisdiction of the corporation. A one-time relief scheme has been extended till the end of November, and the Special Commissioner has been told to take appropriate action to collect the arrears of property tax immediately from those who have to pay property tax,” said Girinath.