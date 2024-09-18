CCTV cameras capture leopard near Electronic City

BENGALURU: Reports of a leopard sighting near Electronic City on Tuesday morning created panic among residents in nearby areas. According to locals, the leopard was sighted near a flyover and a toll plaza. Following the reports, forest officials rushed to the spot and combed the area, but could not find any direct evidence like scat samples or pug marks.

“However, based on complaints from residents, a leopard task force along with forest officials have been deployed to patrol the area,” an official said. As per preliminary information, locals told the forest department that the leopard was sighted near the flyover and toll plaza of Electronic City around 3 am.

The animal is also said to have moved from Panak India Company premises towards Nettur Technical Training Centre. It has been captured on CCTV cameras of the toll plaza and the training centre.

A CCTV camera at an apartment complex also captured the leopard wandering around. Forest staffers said it is still not clear where the leopard could have come from.

“We are also talking to people to know more details of how many people have seen the leopard and where,” the official said. “Residents have been told to be on high alert. The staff is patrolling the area and cages will also be kept as per requirement. Citizens must not panic,” officials said.