Footpaths encroached by vendors, turned into parking lots in city

BENGALURU: Footpaths in Bengaluru, if and where they do exist, are meant for anything but people to walk safely on. Footpaths in residential areas are used as permanent parking spaces for cars, autos or two-wheelers. People use footpaths to place tree pots. They use footpaths to dump construction material like bricks, bars, sand, waste materials and what not.

Rampant commercialisation in residential areas sees hundreds of offices, shops, godowns and others being set up, with customers parking their vehicles on footpaths, blocking safe and easy movement for pedestrians. This apart, as commercial buildings fail to provide adequate basement parking facilities as mandated by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), vehicles end up on footpaths.

“In residential areas, footpaths exist only on paper. A majority of footpaths are turned into permanent parking spaces for cars, two-wheelers and autos. The kerb stones placed at the edge of footpaths to separate walkways from roads are removed for easy entry of vehicles onto the footpaths. In many areas it is common to see permanent structures built by house owners on footpaths to protect their vehicles from rain and sun, without any sense of guilt that the pathways are meant for all and it’s not anyone’s personal property,” says Purushotham Shiva, a resident of Chamrajpet.

“Footpaths in the city should be walkable for all, including the elderly and those with knee issues. For this, footpaths need to be flat, without debris and building material piled on them and no parked vehicles. They need to be at a height from the road where the elderly can easily get on to them. It needs to be cladded with stones or concrete slabs, for easy maintenance, than having small tiles, which are not laid properly and keep coming out soon,” said Rekha Chari from the Malleswaram Swabhimana Initiative (MSI), a neighbourhood organisation that is working to improve the quality of lives of residents of the area.

Sharing her experience in the USA, she says, “We can’t help marvelling at their footpaths as I can walk so easily on them despite my knee issues.”

Vikram Rai, president, Bangalore Apartments Federation, says, “Having good footpaths encourages residents to walk to the neighbourhood store or to the nearby darshini or simply take a nice walk around. It encourages simple healthy activity, in the midst of most of our urban lifestyles which have come to be remote, digital and unhealthy.”