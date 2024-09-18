Four die as overspeeding SUV rams tree in Magadi, Karnataka

BENGALURU: In a tragic incident, four persons were killed, while one sustained grave injuries after the SUV they were travelling in rammed a tree near Bhadrapura Gate on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway in Magadi taluk of Ramanagara district, on Tuesday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Nanjundappa (58), his wife Sharadamma (50), his mother Bhadramma (80) and his friend Nagaraj (55). Nanjundappa’s daughter Kusuma (21) was injured in the accident. All are residents of Bagalagunte, and hailed from Hulivana village near Kunigal. The family’s pet dog that was also in the car escaped with minor injuries.

The police said the family had gone to Magadi to attend the last rites of Nanjundappa’s friend, who was also killed in a road accident. After the rituals, they visited Hulivana and were returning to the city. While passing near Bhadrapura Gate at around 4.10 pm, Nanjundappa, who was driving the SUV, was allegedly overspeeding and lost control over the wheel. As a result, the vehicle rammed a tree by the side of the road.

Due to the impact, four of the five occupants of the car died on the spot, while Kusuma sustained serious injuries. She was rushed to hospital, where she is under treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. The front of the car was completely damaged in the accident, the police added.