Invisible hands

“There’s no conversation about their labour rights. This invisibility is deeply tied to how systems exploit workers. With the influx of multinational companies and domestic markets, work has increasingly been outsourced to contractors and subcontractors. Instead of factory floors where workers could expect better conditions, these companies circumvent that by hiring piece-rate workers, who have no formal contracts and receive no protection for their wages or working conditions. This has made their struggles even more invisible, as they don’t fall under traditional labour categories.”

Dixit was drawn to Syeda’s story because it mirrors the lives of millions of women trapped in this precarious system. “It was important to me because, over the last 50 years, the stories we tell-whether about terrorism, neoliberal policies, or globalisation, caste, gender, or class-are often told in isolation,” Dixit shares.

“As a reporter, I’ve covered issues like violence and urban poverty, but the reality is that people are facing multiple, intersecting challenges. Their lives are marked by ‘before’ and ‘after’ moments. This book was essential for me, not just to understand what is happening on the ground, but also to put these stories at the forefront.”

Based on nearly a decade of research and 900 interviews, The Many Lives of Syeda X offers a powerful insight into the lives of women like Syeda, whose labour sustains India, yet who remain largely unnoticed. The book also delves into the complex identities that shape Syeda’s life, beyond her economic struggles. “Her Muslim identity adds another layer of marginalisation, as it has been used against her and her family for displacement, discrimination, and violence,” Dixit notes.

The book’s exploration of rising inequality and the normalisation of economic disparity is particularly poignant. “I feel that this growing inequality – the massive gap between rich and poor – has been normalised to the extent that we’ve stopped noticing who is actually keeping our world functioning. In the book, for instance, there’s a moment when Syeda’s daughter, Reshma, starts working in a shopping mall.