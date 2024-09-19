58-year-old businessman proposes to 24-yr-old, gets stabbed by her boyfriend in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A romantic liaison went horribly wrong for a 58-year-old man, when he was stabbed by the lover of the woman to whom he had proposed. The incident happened at the KEB Park near the Udupi Garden signal in BTM Layout on Saturday.

Hitendra Kumar, who runs a cloth store in Jayanagar 9th Block, had been harassing his 24-year-old employee. He had expressed his interest in marrying her and promised to buy her a new house. The woman, who had started working in Kumar’s shop in June this year, quit her job within two months to escape the harassment. Despite this, Kumar kept calling and proposing to her.

Unable to handle the harassment, the woman informed her boyfriend Siddu (28). The two then hatched a plot to teach Kumar a lesson. As per the plan, when Kumar called her on Friday, she accepted his proposal and asked him to meet her in the park.

A joyous Kumar had rushed to meet her, and the woman warned him not to trouble her. As they were talking, Siddu, who was waiting behind a tree, picked a fight with Kumar for troubling his girlfriend. During the heated argument which followed, Siddu pulled out a knife and stabbed him multiple times. People in the park informed the police. The victim is undergoing treatment, and is out of danger. Both the accused have been arrested.

Suddaguntepalya police registered a case.