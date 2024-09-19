Aadhaar authentication must at sub-registrar offices

BENGALURU: To curb the use of fake Aadhaar cards, Stamps and Registration Department recently made it mandatory for all its sub-registrar offices in the state to check the authenticity of the card holder before any property registration. Every office is now equipped with an Iris scan machine and a biometric system, said department sources.

A senior official in the department told TNIE, “We have implemented it in all our 256 sub-registrar offices. This follows attempts by people in the past to register property in their names by producing fake Aadhar cards. We wanted to put a complete end to this. The mobile number on the card, finger prints of the individual who wants to register the property in his or her name and the Iris are cross-checked daily before the registration is done.”

The registration procedure takes longer time now but this is being done to safeguard genuine property owners, he said. “This equipment ranges from Rs 1-1.5 lakh and we have procured new equipment for all our offices. Staff from the UIDAI department are not involved and we are doing it with our staff only,” he added.

In a significant step towards putting an end to unauthorised properties being registered, the department will also be knocking off the ‘Other’ category in the Kaveri portal from September 30.

Another official said, “At the time of registering them, a few sub-registrars know they are illegally bought but still list them under the ‘Other’ category. Properties are generally listed under BDA, e-sothu, KHB or BBMP categories. Those not fitting in these slots need to be filled under ‘Other’.” Agents sell them to the middle class or the lower middle class as they are unable to pay the full amount for properties that are legal. “When this categorisation is knocked off, no illegal property can be registered within the state. This is a significant step in streamlining the system,” he added.