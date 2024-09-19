Awareness key to fighting cancer

BENGALURU: Gynaecological cancers encompass cervical, ovarian, uterine, vaginal, and vulvar cancers. The most common are ovarian and cervical cancers in India. Gynaecological cancers are largely preventable, but many women aren’t aware of the risks or the importance of early detection. Every year, nearly 1.2 lakh women in India are diagnosed with cervical cancer, and more than half of them lose their lives to it.

Several factors can increase the risk, including HPV infection, early sexual activity, multiple pregnancies and tobacco use.

What Are the Symptoms?

Symptoms can vary depending on the type of cancer, but common signs include abnormal bleeding, persistent pelvic pain, unexplained weight loss, bloating, and changes in bowel or bladder habits.

Why Is Early Detection & Treatment Important?

Regular check-ups and screenings, like pap smears, are key to catching these cancers early when they are most treatable. If caught early, gynaecological cancers can often be treated successfully with surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, or targeted therapy.

(The writer is HOD and Lead Consultant - Medical Oncology & Haemato Oncology, Aster RV Hospital)