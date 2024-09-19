Deep vein thrombosis: A deep issue

BENGALURU: Though there is considerable public awareness about diseases affecting veins close to the skin, with the most common being varicose veins, knowledge about diseases affecting deeper veins, also known as deep veins, remains relatively low.

This is a serious concern as conditions such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT), if not diagnosed and treated promptly, can be fatal. Therefore, increasing public awareness about deep vein diseases is a shared responsibility of the medical fraternity and public health agencies.

To put it in perspective, DVT is a major preventable cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. It is estimated that venous thromboembolism (VTE), which includes DVT and pulmonary embolism (PE), occurs in 1 out of every 1,000 people globally, causing between 60,000 and 100,000 deaths annually.

Many of these deaths are sudden, as blood clots can block the supply of blood to the heart.

DVT occurs when a blood clot (or thrombus) forms in a deep vein, typically far from the skin’s surface and situated within muscle groups.

Deep veins, which are thicker than superficial veins, are responsible for receiving blood from superficial veins and pumping it to the heart. While DVT can occur in any part of the body, it most commonly affects the lower leg, thigh, or pelvis.

Generally, DVT is caused by injured veins or sluggish blood flow. It can also be hereditary or triggered by obesity. Recent surgery, pregnancy, or childbirth can increase the risk of DVT.