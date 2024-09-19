Fire breaks out on the third floor of the MS Ramaiah Hospital, Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Fire broke out in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit on the third floor of M S Ramaiah Hospital located in Sanjaynagar, Bengaluru, on Thursday afternoon. No casualties have been reported.

The police said that the fire was triggered by a spark in a faulty AC duct in the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit around 1.25 pm. The fire quickly spread throughout the building.

Nursing staff noticed the fire and swiftly shifted the four patients in the room and another eight patients to an adjacent safety ward.

While a few nursing staff sustained minor injuries, there were no casualties in the mishap, officers stated.

A fire tender from Yeshwantpur Station had arrived at the scene and managed to douse the fire within an hour.

The Sadashivanagar police had arrived the spot. No complaint has been registered by the authority yet, officers said.