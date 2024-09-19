'Include forest dept while permitting infra, housing projects': Karnataka forest department

BENGALURU: With another case of a leopard sighted wandering in residential areas in Bengaluru, this time in Electronic City, officials from Karnataka forest department have suggested their involvement in permitting projects related to infrastructure, commercial and residential development.

"The fragmentation of forests and colonies coming close to forest areas is leading to a rise in conflicts. It will hence be better if the forest department is also a part of the list of departments clearing projects. A policy decision on this is required," a senior forest department official told The New Indian Express, seeking anonymity.

The official added that if the forest department is involved, they will be able to suggest precautions that are needed and buffer zones that need to be maintained in areas which are close to forest patches when construction activities are being taken up.

In November 2023, the forest department officials shot at a leopard after trying to capture it for four nights and five days in AECS layout.

In February 2023, the residents of RR Nagar had raised an alarm of sighting a leopard.

In September this year, people in Jigani had also raised an alarm of sighting a leopard along with a case near Anekal.

There are also repeated concerns raised of leopards being sighted along NICE Road.

There are 25 forest blocks in Bengaluru and all of them are under tremendous pressure. The corridors connecting the forest patches has been broken.

Also forests like BM Kaval and Turahalli have been divided into three because of urbanisation.

Roads and rail projects are also cutting through forest patches, leaving no space for wild animals to move, leading to a rise in conflict.

Now Outer Ring Road is planned through Jarakabande Kaval and highway is planned through Bannerghatta National Park, the official said.

He added, “we cannot keep capturing all the animals and shifting them to rescue centres or shooting them down. Buffer zones must be maintained and habitats have to be protected. Another major problem is the government 's decision to convert portions of reserve forests or deemed forests into tree parks.”