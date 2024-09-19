‘Reel’y stealing the show

BENGALURU: In an era dominated by streaming, cinema, particularly theatrical releases, seems to be fulfilling the bleak predictions made post-pandemic. New films – big budget, star-studded projects and debut vehicles alike – are all facing uncertainty at the box office. Most films are now made with streaming platforms in mind.

So, is the cinema experience as we once knew dead? Far from it. Walk into a cinema hall today, and you might find it packed – not for new releases, but for old films. These might be former blockbusters, cult classics, or even romantic dramas, all available on streaming platforms, yet still drawing audiences back to theatres.

One notable example is Tumbbad (2018), a horror-thriller praised for its haunting visuals and atmosphere. After a modest initial run, grossing Rs 13.25 crore at the time, it recently earned approximately Rs 10 crore in just one week of its re-release – and is still going strong.

Other films that have had similar revivals include Veer-Zaara (2004, Hindi), 3 (2012, Tamil), Upendra (1999, Kannada), Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001, Hindi), and Premikudu (1994, Tamil). But why are people paying to see films they can easily watch at home?

Filmmaker KM Chaitanya believes it’s the magic of the big screen. “Many of these films were made for theatres. Watching Tumbbad at home isn’t the same as experiencing it in a cinema,” he explains. Chaitanya also emphasises the importance of the collective experience: “It’s about sharing emotions, all being immersed in the same story.”