Safe pavements boost public transport use in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The call for people to move to public transport in Bengaluru will remain futile as long as footpaths are not in place. Safe and well-designed footpaths are the essential precursors to encouraging people to leave their private vehicles behind. But that is far from happening in Namma Bengaluru.

Except for a few places in the city, most of Bengaluru has either no footpaths or very poorly laid ones, which discourage people from using them. They prefer their own transport or walking on roads. And where there are proper footpaths, most are illegally encroached.

As per the Indian Road Congress (IRC) 103-2012, there are standard rules for footpath measurements. It lays down that for commercial areas, the minimum clear width of the footpath should be 2.5 metres, and if it is a high-intensity commercial area, the minimum width shall be 4 metres. If there is a shop frontage, the minimum width shall be 3.5-4.5 metres.

Chetan Sodaye, programme manager, Integrated Transport and Road Safety, World Resource Institute (WRI) India, says, “In any given case, minimum width clear of obstacles should be 1.8m. But it means that if there are trees or any utilities on the footpath, the width shall increase by 1.8m beyond the width of the obstacles.”Stressing on the crucial role of footpaths in urban mobility, Sodaye says, “Urban mobility is measured on how many people can move/travel in a given width in an hour in one direction. A Transformative Urban Mobility Initiative (TUMI) study on passenger travel capacity says if in a 3.5m width space we have mixed traffic (two-wheelers, autos, buses, cars, trucks etc) versus 3.5m of the footpath where people walk, in an hour the mixed traffic can only move 1,500 to 2,000 people, whereas a clear footpath can allow mobility of 15,000 people, which is at least 5-7 times more.”

If the footpath’s width, quality, continuous network and maintenance are good, then cases have shown that people shift to walking, at least for shorter distances between 500 metres to 3km, he says. “On Church Street in Bengaluru, DP Road of Aundh in Pune, Pondy Bazaar in Chennai and many such places, footfalls have increased after footpaths were widened and well-maintained,” Sodaye says.