Weathering the storm together

BENGALURU: The long-foretold impacts of climate change are no longer a distant concern. They are here, evident in the heat we feel, the floods sweeping through cities, the droughts drying up — or, conversely, overflowing — our rivers, and the unpredictability of seasons once considered stable. Yet for many, the scale of the crisis remains abstract. Headlines about climate catastrophe have become a regular feature of our days, with numbers and statistics that once provoked alarm now failing to evoke a response.

To address the growing disconnect between an escalating climate crisis and the increasing insulation of daily life, the city-based think tank Center for Study of Science, Technology & Policy (CSTEP) has adopted a new approach to drive climate action. Through eARTH, an annual art event, it transforms scientific data into art, poetry, music, and more.

The second edition, to be held tomorrow at Bangalore International centre, Domlur, aims to bring the reality of climate change into sharp focus. “No matter how much someone preaches, it might not really make an impact,” says Sreerekha Pillai, Head of Communication and Policy Engagement at CSTEP, explaining how reports and studies – however detailed – often fail to bridge the gap between academic circles and public understanding. “Art can be a powerful way to communicate messages.

When you watch a film, hear a song, or look at a painting, it can evoke something deeper – curiosity, empathy, and maybe even motivation to act” she adds.