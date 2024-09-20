50 vendors evicted near Palike Bazaar in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: During an encroachment drive by BBMP officials in Vijayanagar, vendors selling flowers, clothes, and fruits were evicted. However, some street vendors claimed that a few Congress sympathisers have been given the keys of shops in Palike Bazaar and have moved inside, while those vending for ages have been denied access.

“The 79 shops at Palike Bazaar are supposed to be allotted through a tender process, but this has not been followed,” said advocate and activist Vinay Shreenivasa.

He also added, “We approached the court and explained that there is already a stay order in connection with BBMP’s actions against street vendors. The court has directed the BBMP to stop removing the structures and eviction,” he added.

Town Vending Committee Member Shashikala, pointed out that many vendors are widows and single women who earn their living through selling vegetables, flowers, clothes and others near Palike Bazaar.

“I have been selling goods in Vijayanagar for the past 32 years. There are about 130 vendors like me and around 50 of them have been evicted,” she said.

Executive Engineer Jaishankar explained that 60 per cent of ‘encroachments’ were removed under the BBMP Act 2020 to ensure pedestrian access on footpaths.

“Some people presented a court stay order, following a writ petition. We have halted the drive and once we examine the order, we will take the next step,” he said. When asked about favouring a few vendors moving into shops without a tender process, he said.