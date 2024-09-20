Darshan’s family to move Human Rights Commission against jail staff over denial of facilities

BALLARI: Family members of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa are planning to lodge a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) against the Ballari prison officials over their alleged denial of facilities to the actor. Darshan is an undertrial prisoner lodged in Ballari Central Prison in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

Senior officials of the jail have however denied the allegations and said that the actor is being treated as per the jail rules.

On August 29, after photos of Darshan getting preferential treatment at the Bengaluru Central Prison went viral, the actor and his co-accused were shifted to different prisons across the state.

As per the rules, Darshan has been given a television and a surgical chair in his cell. He is now demanding a pillow, bedsheet and other things, a jail official said.

On Thursday, Darshan’s mother and other family members met him at the jail visitor’s room.

After Darshan shared his experiences in the jail with his family members, they discussed the matter with his lawyer. Sources said the family believes that Darshan is not being treated like an undertrial prisoner and hence his lawyer has instructed them to file a complaint with the SHRC. “Once again, we will discuss the matter with Darshan and as soon as possible file a complaint against the jail authorities. Darshan is an an undertrail prisoner and the court will decide whether he is a criminal or not. Until then, he should get proper treatment,” sources quoted the family as saying.

A senior official of the Ballari Central Prison said, “As per the prison rules, we are treating Darshan as an undertrail prisoner. As per his demands, which are within the rules, we provided him a surgical chair and a TV. He has demanded a few more things. We have sent his request to our senior officials who will take a call.”