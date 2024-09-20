Four conmen promise job to man, dupe him in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Halasuru Gate police registered a case against six people, who promised a 28-year-old man a job in Bescom, in exchange for money and gave a fake appointment order. When he asked for the money, the accused threatened him.

The victim, Likhith Gowda, filed a complaint against Praveen (30), Vignesh Hegde (44), Venkatesh (44), Shivanand (63), Srinivas (29), and Raja (42).

Likhith befriended Hegde in 2021, who promised to help him secure jobs in Bescom, KPTCL, and various other government sectors, claiming he had connections. Hegde made Likhith meet his associates, who claimed to be working at Bescom, and Likhith ended up paying them Rs 23 lakh.

In 2023, the accused provided him with a fake job letter and Likhith had filed a complaint with the High Grounds police, after he asked them to return the money and they threatened and blocked him. Recently, Likhith confronted Hegde and his associates again. As they threatened him, he filed another complaint.