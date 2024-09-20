Karnataka HC reserves order on Prajwal’s bail pleas

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday reserved order on three bail petitions filed by former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing sexual harassment and rape charges.

Justice M Nagaprasanna reserved the order after hearing the arguments of the counsel of the accused and the special public prosecutor. Prajwal filed the petitions seeking anticipatory bail in two cases and regular bail in the third case.

Prajwal’s counsel argued that there was an inordinate delay in the complaints lodged by the victims in two cases, and the report of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) had come negative in a case. The court may impose any condition and release the petitioner on anticipatory bail in two cases and grant the bail in another case, he argued.

The prosecution countered that the delay in lodging the complaint was due to the victims being “threatened into silence”, while the FSL report came positive in another case. It was also mentioned that accused has not surrendered his phone, and there is a “flight risk” if bail is granted to him.

Prajwal approached the high court for bail in the case registered with the Holenarasipura police after the special court to try cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs rejected the bail on June 26. The special court also dismissed the two anticipatory bail petitions filed by Prajwal on June 12 and July 24 in connection with the two complaints registered by the CID.