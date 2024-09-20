Piyush Goyal, MB Patil spar over Bengaluru infrastructure, investments

BENGALURU: Union Minister Piyush Goyal has said that Bengaluru is suffering from the apathy of the State Government to provide quality infrastructure. Industries Minister MB Patil hit back saying mismanagement of the city is the legacy of the previous BJP government.
“Rome was not built in a day, and the world did not stop building after that! Great cities have come up since, whether it is Silicon Valley, New York, Bengaluru, or Mumbai and they have been the product of a vision for the greater good. Govt. led by PM @NarendraModi ji has a similar vision & commitment to build modern city infrastructure across Bharat, unlike the Congress, whose top leadership derides the country and its achievements even on foreign soil,” Goyal said on ‘X’.
He said Silicon Valley in Bengaluru is suffering from the apathy of the State Government whereas the Centre continues to support the state even in developing an industrial township in Tumakuru under the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.
Patil said Tumakuru (Bengaluru-Chennai Industrial Corridor) announcement remained just on paper, serving political interests without any land acquisition or physical progress.