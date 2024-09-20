Piyush Goyal, MB Patil spar over Bengaluru infrastructure, investments

BENGALURU: Union Minister Piyush Goyal has said that Bengaluru is suffering from the apathy of the State Government to provide quality infrastructure. Industries Minister MB Patil hit back saying mismanagement of the city is the legacy of the previous BJP government.

“Rome was not built in a day, and the world did not stop building after that! Great cities have come up since, whether it is Silicon Valley, New York, Bengaluru, or Mumbai and they have been the product of a vision for the greater good. Govt. led by PM @NarendraModi ji has a similar vision & commitment to build modern city infrastructure across Bharat, unlike the Congress, whose top leadership derides the country and its achievements even on foreign soil,” Goyal said on ‘X’.