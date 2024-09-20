You are failing as a min for Bengaluru: Former Infosys chief to DKS

BENGALURU: Accusing Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of not fulfilling his promise of filling potholes in 15 days, former Infosys Chief Finance Officer Mohandas Pai said that the Bangalore Development Minister was failing drastically as a minister in the city.

Pai was replying to a post put up by BJP MP PC Mohan on Wednesday which said, “They (Congress government) promised to fill Bengaluru’s potholes in 15 days but ended up filling their pockets.”

Stating that he has been receiving multiple complaints, Dy CM Shivakumar on September 1, directed BBMP officials to fill all the potholes in the city in 15 days. He also warned that he would inspect the city roads after the deadline and would pull up officials if works were incomplete.

Following directions, works were taken up in all eight zones, but the civic body failed to fill all the potholes in the city, thus disappointing citizens.

“Minister Shivakumar promised to fix potholes in 15 days but went off to the US on holiday, leaving us to suffer. What happened to your promise? Can citizens trust your word any more?" Pai asked tagging Shivakumar. He added, “We trusted you, and hoped you would improve our lives, but you are failing us.”